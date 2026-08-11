Trees down across Clark County after severe storms

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio — The Miami Valley is getting hit with severe weather, and it is only going to keep coming.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz was in Clark County speaking with residents about how the storms are affecting them.

The clean-up has already started for Vince Belovich.

Belovich’s massive tree fell right into the driveway of his Harmony Township home.

“We have damage on the east side, damage on the west side,” Belovich said. “House is in the middle, right? That doesn’t happen unless you kind of get lucky, right?”

WHIO-TV’s Sky 7 showed his street and his neighbor’s massive barn that was leveled by the storm.

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Pieces of it blew through Vince’s property and wrapped around a pole.

“It’s just a lot of work, a lot of cleanup,” he said.

In Springfield, trees are down throughout the Plateau Acres neighborhoods.

There was one uprooted, one onto a home, and one onto Salmiah Berrien’s car.

“We were just surprised, like, oh my goodness, what happened?” Berrien said.

In the Holiday Hills neighborhood, we watched as people cleaned up a tree that went through the fence, and just across the street, a tree ended up across the driveway.

“Just hope everybody’s safe and no one got hurt,” Berrien said.

WHIO’s Weather Team is continuing to track storms throughout the week.

You can report any damage that needs to be assessed to the Clark County Emergency Management Agency.

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