Trial begins for man accused of killing high school student at RTA Hub

DAYTON — The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing a high school student begins today.

Julius Williamson Jr. is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will showcase early trial preparations LIVE on News Center 7’s Daybreak.

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This is after he has been accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Alfred Hale III last year near the Dayton RTA Hub.

Last year, News Center 7 spoke to Hale’s mother, Nellie Bailey about the dangers of students taking public transportation to school.

“They put them, kids out there without a plan, without protection, without any deep thought of what could possibly happen,” said Bailey.

Julius Williamson (Montgomery County Jail)

The trial will begin with jury selection this morning.

News Center 7 will have a crew in the courtroom when the trial begins, and we’ll give updates throughout the day.

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