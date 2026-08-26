Trial canceled, plea change planned from driver of Amazon semi in I-75 crash that killed 34-year-old

There will be no trial for a semi driver who is accused of causing a crash that killed a man on Interstate 75 in Dayton. The driver will now change his plea.

Trial canceled, plea change planned from driver of Amazon semi in I-75 crash that killed 34-year-old

DAYTON — There will be no trial for a semi driver who is accused of causing a crash that killed a man on Interstate 75 in Dayton. The driver will now change his plea.

News Center 7’s John Bedell has followed this story for months and was in court on Wednesday, where he learned the framework of the plea agreement.

The crash happened last fall in the northbound lanes of I-75 through downtown Dayton at the Monument Avenue overpass.

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On Wednesday morning, David Amegashie appeared in Dayton Municipal Court for his last hearing before his trial next week. But there will not be a trial now.

Ashley Thomas, with the city of Dayton Prosecutor’s Office, said, “Your Honor. It’s my understanding that we have reached an agreement in this case.”

Amegashie said he intends to plead no contest to a misdemeanor vehicular homicide charge. In exchange, city prosecutors said they will dismiss the remaining charges in the case – vehicle manslaughter and an assured clear distance traffic citation.

On Wednesday, Amegashie gave up his right to a jury trial.

Video posted to social media shows dash cam video of the deadly crash. The video shows the work truck Kevin Brendle from Champaign County was driving, slowing for traffic ahead of him.

Prosecutors blamed Amegashie, who was driving the Amazon semi, for causing the crash. The video shows Amegashie’s semi slamming into Brendle’s work truck, smashing it between his big rig and another semi.

News Center 7 was on the scene that day and later learned Brendle was from North Lewisburg and was survived by his wife and two children, along with his parents, brother and sisters.

The court will formally accept Amegashie’s plea next month. After that, the judge will sentence him.

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