Trial date set for 2 men accused of deadly road rage shooting near Clark County gas station

CLARK COUNTY — The trial dates have been set for two men accused of a deadly shooting in front of a gas station in Clark County earlier last month.

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Damian Debose, 29, and Semaj Mack, 25, are set to go to trial on Oct. 6, according to court documents recently filed in Clark County Common Pleas Court.

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Both men are facing murder, felonious assault, and weapons charges in connection with the deadly shooting of 47-year-old Luke Hollifield, of Park Layne, outside of a Casey’s gas station at the intersection of Gerlaugh Road and S. Dayton-Lakeview Road in July.

Several drivers called 911 to report the gunfire.

“I just saw a couple people in an altercation in their vehicles pull over. One guy, it looked like, shot another dude and pulled off,” the caller said.

Investigators previously confirmed that the shooting was the result of road rage that had started in New Carlisle.

Hollifield’s wife was in the car with him. She also called 911.

“The guy was trying to go around us. Told me I was going too slow,” she told dispatchers. “My husband got out because the guy told him to pull over. So he pulled over and got shot in the chest.”

Deputies said the suspect vehicle, an orange Jeep, drove off from the gas station after the shooting.

Investigators tracked the car to Dayton, where Dayton police arrested Mack at gunpoint.

Debose turned himself in at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

They’ve both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Before going to trial, both men have pretrial and final pretrial hearings next month.

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