Trial date set for homeowner accused of arson in Piqua house fire, explosion

A homeowner has been charged in connection with a Piqua home fire and explosion in November.

Good Samaritan responds after homeowner charged in connection with house fire, explosion in Piqua

PIQUA — A trial date has been set for a Piqua man accused of causing a house fire and explosion last year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brian Markin is set to go on trial on August 5, 2026, according to court documents filed last week in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

He’s scheduled to appear in court a month before that, on July 2, for a final pretrial conference.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, Markin was indicted last month on two counts of aggravated arson.

The charges stem from a house explosion and fire that occurred in the 1100 block of Covington Avenue on Nov. 18, 2025.

The indictment alleges that on that day, Markin “did by means of fire or explosion knowingly create a substantial risk of serious physical harm to any person other than the offender,” and “did knowingly cause physical harm to any occupied structure.”

Markin previously pleaded not guilty to charges and was released on his own recognizance.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group