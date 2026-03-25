Trial date set for man accused of deadly Ohio warehouse shooting

NEW ALBANY — A trial date has been set for a man accused of a deadly shooting at an Ohio warehouse earlier last year.

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Bruce Foster III is facing 19 charges, including multiple counts of aggravated murder and felonious assault.

Bruce Reginald Foster III Photo contributed by New Albany Police (New Albany Police/New Albany Police)

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Foster’s trial has been scheduled to begin on Aug. 24, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

The state is expected to call around 60 witnesses during the estimated 2-week trial, according to Licking County Common Pleas court documents.

As previously reported, the shooting took place at the KDC One warehouse in New Albany in February 2025.

Kyle Vaver, 38, and Shekhar Chapagai, 30, were killed in the shooting. Four others were injured.

Foster left the scene after the shooting, but was found at his Columbus apartment after an hours-long manhunt.

He previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but a Licking County judge ruled that he is competent to stand trial.

Foster is being held on a $20 million bond, according to our media partner.

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