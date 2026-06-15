Trial for ex-bus driver accused of drugging, assaulting students rescheduled

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The trial for a former school bus driver accused of drugging and sexually assaulting students has been pushed back.

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Matthew Hunt, 50, of Lewisburg, was previously scheduled to go to trial today, but a filing late last week pushed back the start date six months.

Now, Hunt is scheduled to go to trial during the weeks of December 7 and December 14, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

He’s also scheduled to appear before that for a final pre-trial conference in November.

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As previously reported, Hunt is facing over 60 counts of sexual battery and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

In October, former Northmont City Schools students who claim to be victims of Hunt filed a lawsuit against the school district and several employees.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, four former students said they were groomed and sexually assaulted by Hunt over multiple years. Three accusers attended Northmont High School from 2012 to 2016, and one attended from 2021 to 2025.

The Northmont students in the lawsuit allege that Hunt’s pattern of grooming began in 2013 when he “systematically targeted students through his role as Northmont’s marching band bus driver.”

“He identified vulnerable minors, cultivated relationships of trust and dependency, offered them employment at his business (Hunt Pipe Organ Services, LLC, formerly known as Hunt-Krewson Pipe Organ Service, LLC), and used this pretense to isolate students and facilitate private contact outside school oversight,” the complaint alleges.

From there, the complaint alleges that Hunt sexually assaulted students at various locations, including his own residences in Lewisburg and Brookville and various area churches.

Hunt remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.

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