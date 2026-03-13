Trial for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in 2015 wrapping up

After seven delays, the trial has begun for a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend 10 years ago.

Trial begins for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in 2015

SPRINGFIELD — After seven delays, the murder case for a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend is now in the hands of a jury.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell spent his day in court and will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Candance Prunty had three young boys when she was killed more than a decade ago.

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Five years ago, her ex-boyfriend Thomas Albert was charged with her murder.

Prunty’s mom and sister found her shot to death inside her home in October 2015.

They showed up to check on her after she did not show up to pick up her three boys at school.

Clark County prosecutors say Albert was dating Candace in the summer of 2015.

That’s when Prunty broke off the short relationship.

Prosecutors allege being upset about the breakup was the motive for the murder.

Albert’s trial started on Monday, and the jury has just been sent the case for deliberation.

We will continue to follow the story.

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