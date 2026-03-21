Trooper rescues injured owl from busy freeway

RICHLAND COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper saved the day when he rescued an injured owl that he found on the side of a busy freeway in Richland County.

Trooper Beck of the Mansfield Post rescued the owl along US 30 near US 42 on Mar. 9, according to a Facebook post.

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Once the bird was rescued, Beck brought the owl to the Ohio Bird Sanctuary in Mansfield, according to the post.

OSHP said in the post that, “A perfect reminder that troopers never know what the day will bring, but they’re ready for anything.”

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