Trooper stops driver who doesn’t move over, nearly hits deputy during separate traffic stop

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop nearly turned tragic after a driver failed to move over and nearly hit an Ohio deputy in January.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) shared cruiser camera footage of a traffic stop on Interstate 77 in Guernsey County that occurred on January 23.

The video shows a driver passing dangerously close to a Guernsey County Sheriff’s Deputy who was assisting the OSHP with a traffic stop.

There were clear overhead lights on, and the roadway was empty during the stop, according to the OSHP.

The deputy had to move closer to the stopped car to avoid being struck by the passing vehicle.

An OSHP Trooper from the Cambridge Post intervened and initiated a stop on the driver.

The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for OVI and cited for failure to move over.

He later provided a breath sample resulting in a .098 Blood Alcohol Content (BAC).

The OSHP is reminding drivers to move over and slow down when passing emergency and other roadside crews.

