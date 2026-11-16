Troopers celebrate 93 years of service

The Ohio State Highway Patrol celebrated its 93rd birthday. The post said the department began in 1933 with 60 patrolmen.

OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol celebrated its 93rd birthday.

On Sunday, OSHP posted on social media that the department is celebrating 93 years of service to the citizens of Ohio.

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The post said the department began in 1933 when 60 patrolmen rode from the grounds of Camp Perry on motorcycles to outposts across the state.

“While our mission has evolved, our value to the public we serve is more important than ever,” the post said.

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