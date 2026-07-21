Troopers investigate 2 separate plane crashes in 2 days

MONTGOMERY COUNTY/ CLARK COUNTY — State troopers are investigating two planes that went down in the Miami Valley in the past two days.

On Monday evening in Clark County, no one was hurt when a small plane made a hard landing at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will have the latest on both plane crashes LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak

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The runway was closed for a couple of hours but has been reopened.

On Sunday afternoon, a man was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital after he was ejected from a plane near Trotwood.

The pilot said he was sliced by the plane’s propellers.

After multiple surgeries, he is on the road to recovery.

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