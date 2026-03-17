Troopers investigate car into pond on I-70 behind Loves

Car into Pond I-70 Clark CO

CLARK COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a car into a pond on Interstate 70 behind the Love’s truck stop.

The call came out just after 4:30 a.m. on I-70 eastbound near South Charleston Pike, according to a Springfield OSP Dispatcher.

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One person was transported to an area hospital.

The dispatcher said a wrecker has been called to the scene to pull the car out.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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