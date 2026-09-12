Troopers investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle

BROWN COUNTY — Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Brown County on Friday afternoon, involving a motorcycle.

Crews were called to the intersection of US Route 68 and State Route 123 just before 5 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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During the investigation, a 2017 Nissan Rogue, operated by 38-year-old Aundreau Faulker of Fayetteville, was driving on SR 123 when it failed to yield at a stop sign.

The Rogue was then struck by a 2025 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, operated by 24-year-old Adam Bockhorst of Pleasant Plain.

The Rogue traveled off the right side of the roadway, hitting a traffic sign, before coming to a stop. The motorcycle remained in the roadway.

Faulkner was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Bockhorst was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Georgetown Post of the OSHP.

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