Troopers investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle

BROWN COUNTY — Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Brown County on Friday afternoon, involving a motorcycle.
Crews were called to the intersection of US Route 68 and State Route 123 just before 5 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
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During the investigation, a 2017 Nissan Rogue, operated by 38-year-old Aundreau Faulker of Fayetteville, was driving on SR 123 when it failed to yield at a stop sign.
The Rogue was then struck by a 2025 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, operated by 24-year-old Adam Bockhorst of Pleasant Plain.
The Rogue traveled off the right side of the roadway, hitting a traffic sign, before coming to a stop. The motorcycle remained in the roadway.
Faulkner was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Bockhorst was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Georgetown Post of the OSHP.
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