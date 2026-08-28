Troopers investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian in Clermont County

Trooper with state patrol finds, attends to father and son who were in a car on I-75 in Butler County and overdosed on heroin. (Cox Media Group Ohio/archives)

CLEREMONT COUNTY — A person has died after being hit by a car on Thursday morning in Clermont County.

Troopers responded to the State Route 32 off-ramp to Glen-Este Withamsville Road around 4:10 a.m., according to our news partners, WCPO.

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During an investigation, troopers said the driver of a 2020 Kia Sportage was heading west on the highway when a 40-year-old man was walking in the road.

The driver of the Kia crashed into the man, identified as Christopher Latchford of Mount Ord, killing him.

Latchford was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Kia was not injured.

Troopers said they didn’t know why Latchford was walking in the road, or if the driver involved would be charged.

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