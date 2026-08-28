3 injured in crash on US 33; medical helicopter requested

LOGAN COUNTY — Troopers are investigating after three people were injured in a crash in Logan County on Friday morning.

The call came out just after 4:30 a.m. to U.S. 33 near the Logan Rest Area, according to a Springfield Post Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher.

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One person was transported to a local hospital by a medical helicopter, according to the dispatcher.

Two others were also transported to the hospital.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and the conditions of the victims.

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