Troopers investigate rollover crash on I-75 SB in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash that happened Monday morning on Interstate 75 southbound on the Miami and Shelby County line.
The call came out just before 4 a.m. to mile marker 85, according to a Piqua Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.
No injuries have been reported for this crash.
We will continue to follow this story.
