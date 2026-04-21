Troopers investigating after plane crashes in Ohio

SUMMIT COUNTY — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a plane crash in Summit County on Sunday afternoon.

The plane crashed in the area surrounding McCormick Drive and Medina Line Road at 2:14 p.m., according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

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Troopers said the pilot, a 60-year-old man from Niles, was flying alone and heading to Greensville, Pennsylvania, from Elyria.

In a release from the OSHP, the plane, a 1971 Piper 28235 Cherokee, was experiencing a mechanical issue that caused an emergency landing in an open field in Richland Township.

The pilot was not injured, according to troopers.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the crash and will conduct its investigation.

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