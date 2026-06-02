Troopers investigating crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Clark County.
The call came out to the 2100 block of Selma Pike around 1:12 a.m., according to an OSHP dispatcher.
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Additional information was not readily available at this time.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if there were any injuries.
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