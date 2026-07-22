Troopers investigating crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a crash in Clark County on Tuesday night.

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Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers were called to the intersection of US-41 and Shrine Road on reports of a crash after 10 p.m., an OSHP dispatcher confirmed.

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Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

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