Troopers investigating crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a crash in Clark County on Tuesday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers were called to the intersection of US-41 and Shrine Road on reports of a crash after 10 p.m., an OSHP dispatcher confirmed.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Springfield faces uncertainty as deadline for Haitians on TPS approaches
- Ohio officer accidentally shoots another officer while on scene of domestic call
- Police department mourns loss of former chief
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]