Troopers investigating crash on I-70 WB in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers are investigating a crash on westbound Interstate 70 in Clark County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 1:30 p.m., Troopers were dispatched to I-70 WB near the I-675 exit toward Spangler Road on reports of a single-vehicle crash, according to an OSHP Dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Traffic cameras show medics and several cruisers on scene.

One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to a dispatcher.

The right lane was blocked while crews investigated, but has since reopened. Now only the right shoulder is blocked.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]