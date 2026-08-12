Troopers investigating deadly hit-and-run crash involving electric bicycle

BROWN COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash involving an electric bicycle.

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Around 10:36 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers were dispatched to State Route 32 near Eastwood Road in Brown County on reports of a crash.

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The preliminary investigation indicated that an electric bicycle, operated by 46-year-old James Daughtery of Cincinnati, was traveling westbound in the right lane of SR-32.

A suspected White Nissan Versa, also traveling westbound in the right lane, struck Daughtery from behind and fled the scene.

Investigators believe the hit-and-run vehicle may be a 202 to 2025 white Nissan Versa.

Daughtery was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS and the Brown County Coroner’s Office.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have information to contact the Georgetown Post at 937-378-6193 or 937-378-6191.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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