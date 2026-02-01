UPDATE: Police chase leads to 2-officer-involved crash on I-75

DAYTON — Update @ 6:37 a.m.:

Harrison Township deputies responded to an assist call with the Franklin Police Department, who were in a chase of a stolen vehicle on Interstate 75 northbound, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The two officers involved crash that happened on I-75 NB near mile marker 54 are in connection to the police chase with the stolen vehicle, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

The stolen vehicle was originally taken at gunpoint near the 1500 block of Guenther Road in Trotwood.

A short time later, the stolen vehicle was located near the 5400 block of Webster Street in Dayton, unoccupied.

Drone and K9 assistance was requested from local agencies to help find the suspects.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

We are working to learn if there are any injuries, as well as if there were multiple vehicles involved in the crash.



Initial Report:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved cruiser crash that happened on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 54 on Sunday morning, around 5 a.m.

One cruiser involved is an Ohio State Highway Patrol Cruiser, according to the OSP Dayton Dispatcher.

The left two lanes of I-75 NB were closed, but have since reopened.

ODOT Cameras also show two crashed out cruisers, and a large police presence on I-75 near Riverview Avenue.

News Center 7 is working to learn if there are any injuries and what led up to the crash.



