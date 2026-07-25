Troopers respond to motorcycle crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded to a motorcycle crash in Greene County on Saturday.
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Around 11:56 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a reported motorcycle crash in the 2300 block of State Route 343 near Yellow Springs, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
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News Center 7 crews on scene saw a motorcycle and another vehicle that was reportedly involved in the crash.
An OSHP dispatcher confirmed that no injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
Additional information was not immediately available.
We will continue updating this story.
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