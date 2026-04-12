Troopers on scene of crash near Clark County mobile home park

Troopers on scene of crash near Clark County mobile home park

CLARK COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers responded to a crash near a mobile home park in Clark County on Sunday morning.

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Troopers responded to the 4400 block of Dayton-Springfield Road on reports of a crash around 10:26 a.m., according to an OSHP dispatcher.

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It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

News Center 7 has crews on the way to the scene and will update this story.

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