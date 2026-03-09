Troopers searching for suspects who hit cruiser, leading to chase in Springfield

State troopers are continuing to look for two suspects who ran from a crash following a chase in Springfield over the weekend.

SPRINGFIELD — State troopers are continuing to look for two suspects who ran from a crash following a chase in Springfield over the weekend.

Around 3:17 a.m. on Sunday, a trooper from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) witnessed a white Hyundai sedan approach and enter an intersection to turn onto Tibbetts Avenue, failing to yield at a stop sign.

The Hyundai then reportedly hit the cruiser before reversing and driving away from the crash, according to a spokesperson for OSHP.

The trooper then tried to pull over the car, but it wouldn’t stop and a chase began.

The Hyundai went west on Rice Street, “fleeing recklessly at a high rate of speed and failing to stop at multiple stop signs.”

At the intersection of Rice Street and S. Limestone Street, it went through the T-intersection, failing to turn, and went off the roadway before hitting a fire hydrant and a utility pole.

Springfield Police officers at the scene saw two males run from the car.

Investigators set up a perimeter to look for the suspects, but neither was found.

They later learned that the car had been stolen after the owner contacted the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke to a neighbor on Perrin Avenue who saw officers chase a suspect over a fence and through a yard.

“We heard a little bit of commotion and some talking outside. Woke up and came downstairs to find the police officers out in our front yard,” a neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

The neighbor said this isn’t the first time suspects have run through Perrin Avenue.

“About 10years ago, had the same situation on the other side of the house over the fence, but you know, Deja vu, I guess,” they added.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the investigation is asked to contact the Springfield Post of OSHP at (937) 323-9781.

