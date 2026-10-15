Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens new location in Piqua

Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens in Piqua (The Furniture Store Piqua via Facebook)
By Brooke Jones, WHIO.com

PIQUA — Tropical Smoothie Cafe has opened a new location in Miami County.

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The new cafe opened Wednesday at Miami Valley Crossing on E. Ash Street in Piqua.

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This is the second Tropical Smoothie Cafe location in Miami County. The other is in Troy, on W. Main Street.

The Piqua location is next door to The Furniture Store, which shared a photo of the cafe on its Facebook page.

“We’re so excited to welcome them to the neighborhood!” the store shared on social media.

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