Tropical Storm Dolly forms in Atlantic

Tropical Storm Dolly formed Thursday far from land in the Atlantic Ocean.

It is moving west at 24 mph with 40 mph maximum sustained winds and gusts up to 50 mph, according to the 11 a.m. advisory.

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Conditions are not favorable for Dolly to strengthen much, if at all, in the next 48 hours.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said it will start issuing advisories on Dolly. Environmental conditions were expected to weaken the storm beginning Friday, according to the center.

The storm and its name had no connection to Dolly Parton’s death Tuesday.

Storm systems are named by procedures set by the World Meteorological Organization, and the lists of names are reused every six years. For the Atlantic region, the lists are alphabetical and alternate male and female names.

Dolly was the fourth named storm for the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

This season started with Tropical Storm Arthur coming ashore on the U.S. Gulf Coast in June, and Tropical Storm Bertha dumped rain in Louisiana and Texas in July. Tropical Storm Cristobal formed and quickly dissipated in the Atlantic earlier in August.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has forecast a below-average Atlantic hurricane season due to El Niño. It forecast eight to 14 named storms, with three to six of them reaching hurricane strength and one to three of those intensifying to major hurricanes.

The NHC and other weather agencies name storms to easily communicate warnings about them to people and to avoid confusion. The WMO says names are chosen to be short, easy to pronounce, and familiar to the regions of the world where the storm names are used. It meets regularly to evaluate potential names, and some names are retired for reasons of sensitivity, particularly for deadly or destructive storms.

One name from the 2025 season was retired: Melissa, which was a Category 5 hurricane that brought devastation to the Caribbean.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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