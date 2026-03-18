Trotwood apartment complex reopens after 2019 tornado outbreak

An apartment complex that was severely damaged when a tornado blew through the region on Memorial Day 2019 has been rebuilt and is under new management.

TROTWOOD — An apartment complex in Trotwood that was severely damaged during the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes has reopened to new tenants.

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Now known as Maison Hills, the property is beginning to house residents nearly seven years after a twister hammered the building.

The complex, formerly known as Woodland Hills, was among the thousands of homes damaged or destroyed when the tornadoes swept through the region. The Windsor Companies now manage the property.

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Tenants have already begun moving into the renovated units as the property returns to active use.

While the complex is now accepting applications, management is operating on a first-come, first-served basis for all available housing.

This policy applies to all applicants, regardless of whether they lived at the site before the 2019 storms.

Many families who were displaced by the disaster have visited the site to inquire about returning to the community.

Jason Dorsey, who serves in senior management at The Windsor Companies, said previous residents have shown strong interest in the new units.

“We’ve had a lot of families that were here previously coming in, I can’t believe this is happening. We want to move back,” Dorsey said.

The lack of priority for former tenants has drawn attention from members of the community.

Anita Halton, a Trotwood resident, expressed her hope that the management company would consider the history of the previous occupants.

“I think it would be great if they could work something out with the people that stayed there previously,” Halton said.

Management plans to host a grand reopening for Maison Hills within the next six months.

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