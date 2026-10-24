Trotwood honors late student and mother during football game

A school district honored a student and her mom who died in a crash. People honored Ta’Auna Ellison and her mother, Deonna Ellison, at Trotwood’s football game.

TROTWOOD — One of our school districts honored a student and her mom who died in a crash.

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People honored Ta’Auna Ellison and her mother, Deonna Ellison, at Trotwood’s football game.

Ta’Auna would have graduated with Trotwood Madison’s Class of 2027.

Friday night, her family walked alongside other seniors.

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A family member spoke to News Center 7 and said she should have been the one crossing the field.

Ta’Auna and Deonna died in a crash in November of last year when a car went left of center.

Family said the two were best friends and the loss is something they are still struggling to process.

They said playing in the marching band and dancing with Blaze Elite brought Ta’Auna out of her shell.

The band presented her family with her jacket during Friday’s ceremony.

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