Local high school advances to boys’ basketball finals after thrilling overtime win

DAYTON — A local high school will play for a boys’ basketball championship at the UD Arena on Friday.
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Trotwood-Madison High School beat Central Catholic, 55-53, in overtime on Thursday in the Division III state semifinals in Dayton.
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The Rams trailed by as many as 10 points, 42-32, in the fourth quarter.
They cut it to 49-46 with 14 seconds left in regulation. Darius Dennis hit a game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime.
In overtime, Je’carious Reeves scored in the final seconds of overtime to win it for Trotwood-Madison.
The Rams will play Steubenville in the Division III championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the UD Arena.
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