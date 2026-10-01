Trotwood Madison High School restricts attendance for Friday’s football game

TROTWOOD — A local high school is restricting who can attend Friday night’s football game.

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Trotwood Madison High School posted on social media that only Trotwood and Dunbar students may attend Friday’s game.

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Middle school students must be accompanied by an adult who is 21 years of age or older; the accompanying adult must also have a valid ticket.

Students must present their ticket and student ID at the gate for admission.

No student tickets will be sold at the gate Friday.

The district did not say what prompted these restrictions or if they are in effect at future games.

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