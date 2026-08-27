Trotwood mayor honors heroes who saved her life after cardiac arrest

TROTWOOD — Trotwood’s mayor is grateful to be alive after going into cardiac arrest at an event back in May.

On Thursday, she came face to face with the people and first responders who jumped into action and saved her life.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz spoke to the mayor today, who said she is still recovering but getting better each day.

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The incident happened at an event that was being held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

Trotwood Mayor Yvette Page said, “I didn’t know anything happened that day.”

In May 2026, Mayor Page went into cardiac arrest, and Alyssa Morgan was there and performed CPR.

“When you’ve seen somebody at some scary moments, and then you just see them come back to life, it’s never happened. That is the most rewarding thing ever,” Morgan said.

On Thursday, Mayor Page, along with Premier Health, honored Morgan and first responders who helped save her. It’s what they call the Chain of Survival.

Paula Balcom, EMS Coordinator at Premier Health, said, “You never know if it’s going to be yourself or a loved one who may need that initial contact and CPR.”

Balcom said, for cardiac arrest outside the hospital, only 10 percent have a good neurological outcome. That number jumps to 13 percent when someone nearby jumps in to give CPR.

AED machines are also a big help. “It gives them instructions throughout. So, it’s very easy to use,” Balcom said.

Mayor Page is now focused on raising awareness about how important CPR and AED’s are.

“This is very important. It just happened to me, but now I’m on a crusade to make sure that everybody is taken care of. That’s what we do,” Page said.

The American Heart Association said learning CPR can be done over a simple video. There are also classes happening in the Miami Valley.

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