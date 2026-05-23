Trotwood mayor showing ‘encouraging signs of improvement’ after suffering medical emergency

TROTWOOD — Trotwood Mayor Yvette F. Page is in stable condition after suffering a medical emergency during a speaking engagement on Friday.

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As previously reported, Page was transported for medical evaluation after suffering a medical emergency while delivering remarks to a senior group at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds shortly before noon.

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In an update on Saturday, the city confirmed she is in stable condition and showing “encouraging signs of improvement under the care of medical professionals.”

“Mayor Page and her family wish to express their deepest appreciation to the audience members who rendered immediate aid. They also extend their sincere gratitude to the Trotwood Fire and Rescue Department, the Jefferson Township Fire Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for their prompt response and decisive actions. Additionally, the family is deeply moved by, and thankful for, the many pastors and faith leaders who have offered their continued spiritual support,” an updated statement from the city read.

The family asks the community to keep Mayor Page in their thoughts and prayers, and they continue to ask for privacy at this time.

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