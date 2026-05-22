Trotwood mayor suffers medical emergency during speaking engagement

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Trotwood Mayor Yvette F. Page suffered a medical emergency while speaking at an event late Friday morning.

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This happened while Page was delivering remarks to a senior group at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds shortly before noon, according to a statement from Deputy City Manager Stephanie Kellum.

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“Mayor Page was promptly attended to and subsequently transported by the Trotwood Fire Department for medical evaluation and care,” the statement read.

There are no additional details regarding Page’s condition available at this time.

“We ask that the public and media respect the privacy of Mayor Page and her family as the situation is actively developing,” Kellum wrote.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

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