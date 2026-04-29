Trotwood prioritizes redevelopment with focus on old Salem Mall site; industrial park

TROTWOOD — Multiple development projects are underway across Trotwood, Ohio, signaling growth and efforts to revitalize the community.

City officials are prioritizing the redevelopment of the former Salem Mall and Sears site, alongside the expansion of an industrial park and new housing.

These initiatives include a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for next week, aimed at supporting business growth and development in the city.

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The city is seeing active development, including the construction of new industrial buildings within the industrial park and new apartment complexes across the street.

The Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation has designated the Salem Mall and Sears site as a key long-term redevelopment priority for the area.

Work on the Salem Mall and Sears site is actively progressing behind the scenes, involving ongoing pre-development activities to prepare the location for future investment. The corporation anticipates sharing more updates in the coming weeks.

Trotwood resident Eler Brown Pollard, who has lived in Trotwood, Dayton, and Huber Heights before returning, expressed her enthusiasm for the city. Pollard is excited to witness the revitalization efforts.

Pollard also shared a sentiment about past development hopes for the mall site. “And it didn’t come through. We just want somebody to come through,” Pollard said.

City officials are focusing on improving the industrial park, aiming to attract more industrial buildings to create additional jobs in Trotwood. The goal is to encourage more people to reside in the city.

Trotwood resident Bobbie Jean Arrington observed new construction near Main Street. Arrington said she saw “some buildings getting built off of Main Street in Trotwood.

Looks like housing or apartments.”The Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation identifies housing as a top priority, placing it alongside the ongoing efforts in the industrial district.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set to take place next week in Trotwood. This event is intended as another step in growing and supporting businesses within the city.

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