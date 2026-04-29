Trotwood prioritizes redevelopment with focus on old Salem Mall site; industrial park

TROTWOOD — Multiple development projects are underway across Trotwood, Ohio, signaling growth and efforts to revitalize the community.
City officials are prioritizing the redevelopment of the former Salem Mall and Sears site, alongside the expansion of an industrial park and new housing.
These initiatives include a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for next week, aimed at supporting business growth and development in the city.
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The city is seeing active development, including the construction of new industrial buildings within the industrial park and new apartment complexes across the street.
The Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation has designated the Salem Mall and Sears site as a key long-term redevelopment priority for the area.
Work on the Salem Mall and Sears site is actively progressing behind the scenes, involving ongoing pre-development activities to prepare the location for future investment. The corporation anticipates sharing more updates in the coming weeks.
Trotwood resident Eler Brown Pollard, who has lived in Trotwood, Dayton, and Huber Heights before returning, expressed her enthusiasm for the city. Pollard is excited to witness the revitalization efforts.
Pollard also shared a sentiment about past development hopes for the mall site. “And it didn’t come through. We just want somebody to come through,” Pollard said.
City officials are focusing on improving the industrial park, aiming to attract more industrial buildings to create additional jobs in Trotwood. The goal is to encourage more people to reside in the city.
Trotwood resident Bobbie Jean Arrington observed new construction near Main Street. Arrington said she saw “some buildings getting built off of Main Street in Trotwood.
Looks like housing or apartments.”The Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation identifies housing as a top priority, placing it alongside the ongoing efforts in the industrial district.
A groundbreaking ceremony is set to take place next week in Trotwood. This event is intended as another step in growing and supporting businesses within the city.
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“Trotwood is experiencing strong and steady momentum across multiple areas of development, and we’re continuing to be very intentional about how we position the community for long-term, sustainable growth.
A major area of focus right now is our industrial park, where we are advancing two new speculative buildings designed to attract additional employers and jobs to the community. At the same time, we’re proud to support the continued growth of existing partners like Beontag and Westrafo, along with other local businesses and manufacturers that are investing in Trotwood.
Housing remains a top priority for the TCIC. We are actively working to revitalize neighborhoods through the rehabilitation of homes and by aligning partnerships that help provide critical home repair resources to qualified residents. In addition, we’re excited about the phased reopening of Maison Hills—formerly known Castle Brooke and Woodland Hills—and appreciate the significant reinvestment Windsor Companies is making to restore this important housing asset for our community.
The Salem Mall and Sears site continues to be a key long-term redevelopment priority. We expect to have more updates to share in the coming weeks, but at this time, we can say that work is actively progressing behind the scenes through ongoing pre-development activities to position the site for future investment.
We’re also looking forward to next week’s groundbreaking ceremony, which represents another important step forward for Trotwood. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the progress being made and to build continued momentum for the future of our community.”— Chad Downing, Executive Director - Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation