Trotwood warns residents of hazards after severe thunderstorm hits

The City of Trotwood is urging residents to use caution when traveling following a recent severe thunderstorm that caused damage across multiple areas of the city.

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Crews from the Trotwood Public Works Department and AES are assessing the extent of the damage and working to clear hazards and restore affected areas.

Hazardous conditions are concentrated in several known affected areas, including the Broadmoor, Olde Town, Stubbs and Townview neighborhoods.

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These areas continue to experience downed trees, fallen branches, debris, and downed power lines.

City officials warned residents not to approach or touch any downed power lines, noting that all fallen wires must be considered energized and life-threatening.

Residents conducting their own storm cleanup are advised to take safety precautions, and officials requested that community members give service crews sufficient space to complete restoration work safely.

For branches and other storm debris that residents can clear safely, the city requests that materials be cut into smaller, manageable pieces for transport.

Debris should be placed at the curb for pickup while remaining clear of vehicles, fire hydrants, utility equipment, and other potential obstructions.

Trotwood Public Works crews will conduct a citywide storm-debris collection throughout next week.