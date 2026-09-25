Troy celebrates Dolly Parton Day to benefit Miami County Imagination Library

The city of Troy is celebrating Dolly Parton Day today to honor the late star’s legacy and raise support for the Miami County Imagination Library.

TROY — The city of Troy is celebrating Dolly Parton Day today to honor the late star’s legacy and raise support for the Miami County Imagination Library.

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The Imagination Library program provides free books to young children to help foster early reading habits.

In Miami County, 75% of children under age 5 are currently enrolled in the program.

Local business Crafted and Cured is participating in the celebration by hosting Dolly Parton-themed activities, including crafts, raffles, and a Dolly look-alike contest running until 9:00 p.m.

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Additionally, 10% of all venue sales today until midnight will be donated directly to support the county’s Imagination Library efforts.

Emily Utz serves as the experience manager at Crafted and Cured, where community members gathered to participate in the festivities.

Utz highlighted the program’s reach among local families during the event.

“She’s done some incredible things for children. The Imagination Library, as of yesterday, actually, I was told that there are 4,700 children signed up in our county alone, so that’s definitely something we’re celebrating,” Utz said.

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