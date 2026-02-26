Troy High School names new head football coach

Ryan Jones named new high school football coach Photo contributed by Troy City Schools (via Facebook) (Troy City Schools (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

TROY — A local school district has announced its new head football coach for the upcoming season.

Troy City Schools announced in a social media post that Ryan Jones has been named its new football coach starting next season.

He replaces Troy Everhart, who stepped down after last season. Everhart went 33-14 from 2022 to 2025.

Jones was the head coach at Troy Christian High School from 2015 to 2018.

His teams went 22-9 in his three years, including an 8-3 record and a playoff appearance in 2018, according to Troy City Schools.

Jones moved on to Versailles High School, where he went 76-39. The Tigers won the Division V state championship and were runners-up in 2023.

His hiring is pending approval by the Troy Board of Education.

