Troy High School names new head football coach

TROY — A local school district has announced its new head football coach for the upcoming season.
Troy City Schools announced in a social media post that Ryan Jones has been named its new football coach starting next season.
He replaces Troy Everhart, who stepped down after last season. Everhart went 33-14 from 2022 to 2025.
Jones was the head coach at Troy Christian High School from 2015 to 2018.
His teams went 22-9 in his three years, including an 8-3 record and a playoff appearance in 2018, according to Troy City Schools.
Jones moved on to Versailles High School, where he went 76-39. The Tigers won the Division V state championship and were runners-up in 2023.
His hiring is pending approval by the Troy Board of Education.
