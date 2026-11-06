Troy prepares for annual Hometown Holiday Shopping event

TROY — Businesses along Main Street in downtown Troy are packing away Halloween decorations and putting up holiday lights as the city prepares for its annual Hometown Holiday Shopping event.

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Local retailers are putting out seasonal merchandise and offering special deals to attract shoppers.

Holiday shopping brings millions of dollars into Troy each year.

The revenue generated by local merchants during the season provides funding that directly supports community initiatives, including area youth leagues and sports teams.

Amy Breinich serves as the executive director of Troy Main Street and observed how quickly downtown shop owners transformed their storefront displays.

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“They have flipped from Halloween to Christmas, and it’s a fast switch,” Breinich said.

She noted that retail merchants across the downtown district are rolling out seasonal merchandise and promotions.

“They’ve got great deals going on, all of the Christmas stuff going out,” Breinich said.

The sales generated during the holiday season play a significant role in funding community groups across Miami County.

“Our sports teams are here, our youth leagues, all of the things that are happening in our community are supported by our local businesses,” Breinich said. “This is where they make the most money and that they’re able to recycle that right back into our community.”

Among the downtown retail establishments is For All Seasons, a local nonprofit store where all proceeds directly benefit Ohio’s Hospice.

The shop operates with a volunteer-based staff and sells inventory donated by community members.

Susan Carrigan, a volunteer in Troy, described her experience supporting the nonprofit’s mission.

“It’s been just a lovely way to volunteer for those who are needy,” Carrigan said.

Downtown merchants have decorated their storefronts and adjusted operating schedules for seasonal visitors.

Carrigan noted that retailers across Troy are expanding their schedules to accommodate shoppers throughout the event.

“All the shops will have extended hours. We’ll all be ready to welcome people to do their holiday shopping,” Carrigan said.

Hometown Holiday Shopping in Troy will run through Saturday.

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