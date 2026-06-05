Troy Strawberry Festival celebrates 50 years this weekend

The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce expects 100,000 people to visit Downtown Troy for this weekend’s event.

TROY — The Troy Strawberry Festival will kick off its 50th year this weekend.

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The strawberry festival is a big money-maker for the Miami Valley.

The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce expects 100,000 people to visit Downtown Troy for this weekend’s festival.

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During last year’s festival, visitors spent almost $5 million.

“Our music boosters, they have the famous strawberry donuts,” said Kathi Roetter, Executive Director of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce. “And so, the strawberry donuts help them with their uniforms for the year and different competitions. So, this is their main fundraiser.”

There will be a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) this year.

This will allow people to walk around with alcoholic drinks.

It starts tonight with Strawberry Jam from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

There will be live entertainment with Driving Force at Prouty Plaza in Troy.

The Troy Strawberry Festival will continue Saturday and Sunday.

Visit this website for more information.

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