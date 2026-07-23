Tuesday’s storms responsible for 8 tornadoes in Ohio

DAYTON — Severe storms ripped across the Buckeye State on Tuesday. Thankfully, there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities. However, this did allow for the tornado count this year for Ohio to 24. This comes after eight tornadoes caused damage across six counties.

Tuesday

Here is what we found on each tornado so far from around Ohio:

EF-0 in Clinton County (continued into Fayette County)

EF-1 in Clermont County

EF-0 in Brown County

EF-1 in Muskingum County

EF-0 in Muskingum County

EF-0 in Trumbull County (continued into Mahoning County and lifted before the Pennsylvania state line)

EF-2 in Washington County (continued into West Virginia)

Awaiting rating of a second tornado in Washington County (also continued into West Virginia)

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Local Count

The small tornado in Clinton County brings the total to 6 for the Miami Valley this year and it was the first tornado since June 18th. For perspective, since 2010 our area averages 9 tornadoes each year.

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State Count

When we look at Ohio, the count has risen to 24 based on current storm survey confirmations. If surveys find new information, this data is subject to change. For perspective, last year Ohio had 28 tornadoes and many of us remember the record-setting year in 2024.

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