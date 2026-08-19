‘Turn around;’ Bellefontaine firefighters issue warning after drivers stuck in flood water

BELLEFONTAINE — Bellefontaine firefighters are reminding drivers to stay out of floodwaters.

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“They are dangerous, fast-moving, and unpredictable,” the Bellefontaine Fire Department said on social media.

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Firefighters said they have already responded to multiple reports of drivers getting stuck after trying to cross a flooded road.

“For everyone’s safety, do not enter flooded areas. Turn around and take an alternate route,” they added.

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