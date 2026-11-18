DAYTON — Good early morning to you across the Miami valley. Meteorologist Nick Dunn checking in with you early on this Wednesday morning with a forecast update. It is a chilly morning, albeit not as cold as yesterday, as you step out. Some patchy fog cannot be ruled out.

Today

Sunshine will prevail all day long today as high pressure remains in control of our weather once again. Temperatures will remain above average as well with highs approaching 60 degrees.

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This trend of mild temperatures for afternoon highs rolls along right into this weekend before a cold front swings through to cool us down heading into the holiday week.

Clouds

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An early look at the weekend shows that Saturday will be the “pick” of the weekend with highs in the mid 60s and sunny conditions.

We have a cold front sliding through on Sunday to bring a chance of a few showers. This does not look to be too heavy, but could briefly interrupt any plans you have. It is back to reality next week with highs in the 40s by Monday.

Cold Front

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