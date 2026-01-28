Turnovers cost Dayton in overtime loss to Rhode Island

The slide continued for the Dayton Flyers on Tuesday. They suffered their third straight defeat, falling 81-76 in overtime to Rhode Island at the UD Arena.

DAYTON — The slide continued for the University of Dayton men’s basketball team on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton suffered its third straight defeat, falling 81-76 in overtime to Rhode Island at the UD Arena.

UD committed 23 turnovers that led to 22 URI points.

Bryce Heard led the Flyers with 15 points while De’Shayne Montgomery added 14. Amael L’Etang scored 13 points while Javon Bennett added 11.

Rhode Island head coach Archie Miller coached at Dayton from 2011 to 2017.

The Flyers fell to 14-7 overall and 5-3 in the Atlantic 10.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton forced three 10-second violations in the first half as they led by as much as 15 points, 28-13.

But the Rams cut it to four, 34-30. But Bryce Heard scored five straight points, including a three, to increase it to 39-30. URI added a free throw right before halftime to cut it to 39-31.

It stayed close throughout the second half. Javon Bennett’s three-point play gave the Flyers a 52-44 advantage with 8:47 to play.

URI went on a 12-2 run to take a 56-54 lead on R.J. Johnson’s layup. They led 62-60 with 17 seconds left, but Amael L’Etang’s layup tied it at 62-62, and the game went into overtime.

The Rams started the extra period with two baskets to take a 70-66 lead. Heard’s two free throws cut it to 70-68.

The teams exchanged three-pointers as Rhode Island led, 73-71. Jahmere Tripp missed a layup, but Keeyan Itejere’s putback dunk extended it to 75-71. URI sealed the game with six straight free throws.

Tripp led the Rams with 24 points while Tyler Cochran added 21.

Dayton’s next game will be on Friday, Jan. 30, when they play at nationally ranked Saint Louis at 8 p.m.

Pre-game coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 7 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group