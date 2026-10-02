TV personality found guilty of child sex charges

WARREN COUNTY — A former reality TV personality was found guilty on child sex related charges.

Tony McCollister was found guilty on one count of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition, and two counts of endangering children, according to our news partners, WCPO.

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McCollister previously pleaded guilty to charges involving bestiality and child sexual abuse material.

This verdict comes a week after his former girlfriend Erica Grove was found not guilty of raping the same child, but she was convicted on other charges.

Judge Peeler, who presided over both bench trials, said the difference between the cases was McCollister’s confession to prosecutors.

He said he also combed through over thousands of text messages between McCollister and Grove.

“The state has acknowledged that this was based in part on fantasy, so the challenge for the court was to separate the fact from the fantasy,” Peeler said. “There were volumes of text messages which were repulsive and certainly create an urge to lash out.”

McCollister was a TV personality on the TV show titled ‘Neighbors with Benefits." The show was canceled after only airing two episodes.

McCollister and Grove are expected to be sentenced together in November.

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