Warrants issued for two charged with murder, accused of killing Dayton man

DAYTON — Warrants have been issued for two people accused of shooting and killing a man on May 5 in the 500 block of N. Gettysburg Avenue.
D’Vonte Laquan Robinson and Daran Thomas Markell Robinson have both been charged with 2 counts of murder in the death of 32-year-old Andre Carpenter.
The two are also charged with felonious assault with physical harm and two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon.
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Carpenter, known as Aonnie, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of May 5. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office just formally identified him as the victim of the shooting this week.
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Nearly a half dozen people called 911 to report the shooting when it happened.
Carpenter’s family is hoping for justice for those responsible for his death.
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