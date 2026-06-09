Two dogs abandoned after owner dies; Police working to find new home

DAYTON — Two dogs were found abandoned on Monday after their owner passed away.

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Dayton police were called to a home on Germantown Street on Monday for a man who had died, according to a Dayton police sergeant on scene.

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The man died from natural causes, but he had two dogs living with him.

The sergeant said they contacted the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC) to see if they could get the dogs, but they said no, citing Avery’s Law.

As previously reported, this new law shifts the primary responsibility for investigating animal abuse, neglect, and abandonment from the ARC to local police departments and Humane Societies.

The sergeant added that officers reached out to the Greater Dayton Humane Society, but it is unclear why they couldn’t respond to the scene.

As a result, the police department will take the dogs to a veterinarian for a checkup, then to a local kennel.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Dayton police, Montgomery County ARC, and the Greater Dayton Humane Society for more details.

We will continue to follow this story.

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