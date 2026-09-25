Two firearms seized during the arrest of a 20-year-old in Dayton

DAYTON — Dayton Police officers arrested a 20-year-old man yesterday connected to multiple violent crimes, including an earlier drive-by shooting, after locating a stolen vehicle.

Officers recovered two firearms from inside the vehicle, including one modified to function as a fully automatic weapon, along with extended magazines and vehicle theft tools.

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The arrest occurred Thursday after officers with the Strategic Response Unit located a vehicle reported stolen from an outside jurisdiction. Police identified the vehicle as one linked to violent crimes across nearby areas.

Before officers surrounded the vehicle to prevent the driver from escaping, a passenger was dropped off. Police searched the vehicle and located two firearms with multiple extended magazines.

One of the weapons was fitted with a switch that enabled it to fire like a fully automatic weapon. Officers also found tools inside the vehicle that are commonly used in auto thefts.

Police booked the 20-year-old driver into the Montgomery County Jail on multiple charges. Department officials stated that both the driver and the passenger are connected to multiple violent crimes in Dayton.

Chief Eric Henderson of the Dayton Police Department praised the collaboration among the Strategic Response Unit, patrol officers, and the Violent Offender Unit in taking the suspect into custody.

“This is another strong example of the outstanding police work being done by our officers to identify and disrupt individuals involved in violent crime,” Henderson said.

“The coordinated efforts of our Strategic Response Unit, Patrol Officers, and Violent Offender Unit allowed us to take a dangerous individual off the streets and recover multiple firearms, including a firearm modified to function as a fully automatic weapon. Most importantly, this investigation demonstrates our commitment to stopping violent offenders and preventing further harm in our community. I commend our officers for their professionalism, teamwork, and dedication to keeping Dayton safe.”

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit continue to investigate multiple incidents involving the suspects.

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