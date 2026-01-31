Two former fire chiefs arrested after allegedly embezzling over $110,000 from fire department

JENNINGS COUNTY, Indiana — Two former Indiana fire chiefs were arrested on theft-related charges stemming from the fire departments they served after allegedly embezzling over $110,000.

Early in 2025, Detective Tim Denby from the Indiana State Police-Special Investigations Section was requested to investigate allegations that two former Montgomery Township Volunteer Fire Chiefs had stolen funds from the department between 2021 and 2024, according to a spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the investigation, it was found that Bradley T. Jacobs, 56, from Paris Crossing, Indiana, had allegedly embezzled over $70,000 from the Montgomery Township Fire Department between January 2021 and January 2023.

The investigation also found that a second fire chief, Brent A McInteer, 29, from Bedford, Indiana, had allegedly embezzled over $40,000 from the same department between February 2023 and April 2024.

The two chiefs had accessed the department’s bank account and had allegedly used the department’s credit card to transfer money to their personal accounts and make multiple personal purchases.

The Jennings County Circuit Court issued arrest warrants for both men on felony charges of two counts of theft, official misconduct, and corrupt business influence.

McInteer was arrested in Lawrence County, Indiana, on Jan 21, and Jacobs was arrested on Jan. 30.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group